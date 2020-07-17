Dwane Dean Mitchell of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away suddenly on July 8, 2020, at the age of 59. Dean was born in Hearne, Texas on

Dean was born in Hearne, Texas on March 7, 1961, and is survived by his devoted wife of almost 16 years, Beverly Boggs, who was his best friend and greatest fan.

Besides his wife, he leaves behind his parents, Kathy and Jesse G. Mitchell, Jr. of Hearne; in-laws Barbara and Don Smith of Greenville, SC; two daughters Winona Mitchell Alligood, husband, Chris, and Bonnie Boggs Portillo, husband Dustin (Skippy);

two sisters Jayne Mitchell Nichols, partner Tommy Durham and Lanette Mitchell Hanna, husband Russell; brother Eric Mitchell, wife Lisa;

brothers-in-law David Smith and Rev. Don Smith and three grandsons Kaden, Christian, and Cooper Alligood.

He will forever be remembered by two nieces Allison Nichols Smith, husband Kenneth and Meredith Mitchell; two great-nephews Sidney and Sloan Smith, along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and life-long friends.

Dean is preceded in death by grandparents Ruth and Sid Cooper; step-grandmother Mary Jo Cooper and Opal and Jesse G. Mitchell, Sr. Dean was an electrician who was very passionate about his work.

When he wasn’t working he enjoyed cooking and fishing and he took pride in his yard work. He competed in numerous BBQ cook-offs, often bringing home a trophy. He loved NASCAR and was a huge Dale Earnhardt fan.

Dean was the biggest Dallas Cowboy fan outside the State of Texas and he loved to dance, loved country music, loved his dogs, and loved helping others.

Graveside Services are planned for Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Gause, TX Cemetery. The family requests that social distancing and masks requirements be adhered to.