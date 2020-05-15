Felis Lara Cancino, 91, of Gause, TX passed away Sunday, March 10, 2020. Funeral Services are set for 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 14 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hearne with Father Ramon officiating.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 13 with a 6:00 p.m. Rosary in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.

Born December 26, 1928, in Hearne, she was the daughter of Jesse Lara and Juanita Espino.

Felis loved her husband, her children, and her an imals. She was a hard worker who was known for her cooking and had the best tamales and mole around. She loved her church and was known to be a little feisty.

In her later years even while bedridden she always wanted to make sure her husband was being well taken care of. Her parents; two brothers; two sisters; two sons, Johnny Salazar and Vicente Cancino as well as a son-in-law, Joseph precede her in death.

Felis leaves behind to cherish her memories; her husband of 36 years, Magdaleno Cancino; four sons, Jesse Salazar Jr. and his wife Terri, Richard Salazar and wife Susie, Robert Salazar and wife Ester, Gary Salazar and his wife Laurie;

four daughters, Gloria Garcia, Irene and husband Richard Dominguez, Betty and husband Richard Villalpando, and Patricia Cancino; one brother, Frank Lara and his wife Lydia;

four sisters, Virginia and husband John Alamanza, Eva Ruiz, Janie Gomez, and Cathy Saenz as well as twenty-five grandchildren and thirty-two great-grandchildren.