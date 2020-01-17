John Myers, of Kosse went to be with the Lord on January 4, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side in Kosse, Texas at the age of 85 years old.

He was born to Richard Dave Myers and Lottie (Renfroe) Myers in Livingston, Texas on October 19, 1934.

John attended Houston school. He was a fire fighter for Houston, Station #34 for 21 years before retiring. He was an avid hunter and hunted every chance he got.

John married Margie Nell Carnes on March 21, 1952 in Houston. They were married for 49 years prior to her passing away on April 8, 2002.

He was preceded in death by parents, Richard Dave Myers and Lottie (Renfroe) Myers and wife, Margie Nell Carnes Myers.

He is survived by his Daughter, Pam Hillman and finance, John Ferrell of Kosse; Sons, Donny Myers and wife, Mary of Centerville, Kookie Myers and wife, Kay of Anderson; Sister, Jackie Langford of Conroe; 10 Grandchildren, Tiffiny Thrasher, Deidra Wright, David Raybould, Robby Page, David Hillman, Terry Myers, Jesslyn Borski, Bonnie Myers, Joshua Ray and Angela Ray; 18 Great Grandchildren, Cullen Hayes, Lawson Hayes, Emmersen Hayes, Bennett Wright, Delaney Wright, Brynlee Myers, Maycee Myers, Beckett Borski, Brooks Borski, Kiley Raybould, AJ Raybould, Brodie Raybould, Alex Page, Tyler Page, Amaya Page, Seth Page, Alli Hillman, and Lucas Hillman.

Visitation was Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Bremond Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral services were held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Bremond Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Daniel Pitts officiating. Burial was at Mustang Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Wesley Wright, Steven Thrasher, Robert Page, David Raybould, David Borski and Terry Myers.

Honorary Pallbearers: Cullen Hayes, Lawson Hayes, Bennett Wright, Seth Page, AJ Raybould and Brodie Raybould.