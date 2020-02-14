Hoops and Realignment for the Lions

In what has to be a surprise to all except the Franklin faithful, the Lions dropped down in classification after Realignment. With the sprawling number of new students and families in the area and district, many like myself felt the Lions would remain in Division 1 Class 3A or even come close to moving up a peg.

However, that was not the case as the Lions fell into division 2 of Class 3A. The Lions’ new district includes Buffalo, Clifton, Florence, Lexington, Reisel, and Rogers. Of the 7 teams in the district, 5 made the playoffs in their division last season and 4 made the second round and 3 made the third round.

This will be no cakewalk for the Lions but it is a step down from the likes of Grandview, Cameron, and Rockdale for sure. Franklin will be looking to improve on their second-round exit from last season at the hands of Whitney.

