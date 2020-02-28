Keeping the playing field level

We are into the 3rd round of the High School playoffs in girls basketball and starting the boys Bi-District round this week. Every team that has made the postseason is looking to achieve just one goal, win a State Championship.

Each coach will try to have their team prepared and each will enter with only one request, let’s have a level playing field. I know there will be some games that will be total mismatches and the games will get out of hand, but that is to be expected.

The teams that will be seeded number one are seeded there for a reason. Usually, that means they are pretty good. So when you get a #1 versus a #4 sometimes a blowout is what you get.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Franklin%20AdvocateID516/