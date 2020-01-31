Lady Lions to cage the Lady Eagles

After suffering what they thought would be a devastating loss to the Academy Lady Bumblebees last week, the Franklin Lady Lions needed something to provide them with a new lease on life.

It happened as the Lexington Lady Eagles pulled the upset, knocking off Academy and giving new life to everyone in district play. The news was especially nice to hear for the Franklin Lady Lions who with two victories during the week could find themselves tied again at the top with the Lady Bees.

First, there was a little matter of the Rogers Lady Eagles on the road Tuesday to be settled first. The Lady Lions started slowly but adapted as the game went along to the pace of Rogers.

