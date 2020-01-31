Lions prepare to pluck the Eagles

For the Franklin Lions it has been a week of recovery mode as they sought to maintain touch with the two teams that defeated them in the first half of district play.

The top two teams played each other on Friday and as expected the Academy Bumblebees took care of the McGregor Bulldogs to move to 7-0 in the first half and get a firm hold on first place. The loss dropped McGregor to a 5-2 record and in a position the Lions had needed, catchable. Franklin needed a perfect week to do that starting with a road game at the Rogers Eagles on Tuesday.

The Lions are learning to play the slow down game especially when their offense has struggled shooting. Many of the teams in the district play that style but the Lions are the exception.

