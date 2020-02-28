Lions rematch with an old rival

The Franklin Lions had their opportunities this season to claim the district title but two losses to Academy and one to McGregor proved costly so the Lions will enter the playoffs as the second seed from district.

The Lions finished the season on a three game winning streak to end district play. They have actually won 10 of their last 11 games and enter the playoffs as one of the hotter teams.

The Lions depend heavily on their defense and three point shooting because of their lack of size. When they are hot the Lions can bury a team under an avalanche of three point makes but when they are cold they can make an easy game interesting.

