Lions to show the Tigers who is Boss

The Franklin Lady Lions have maintained their front running status by continuing to win as the district play continued. The Lady Lions have picked up from the point they left off last season. They went undefeated in district play last season and have begun this season with a perfect 5-0 record. Although they are not alone at the top, as the Little River Academy Lady Bumblebees are also undefeated at 5-0.

The two teams will meet this Tuesday in Lion Country to settle the dispute. The Lady Bees although only 8-8 have not lost since district play began. They are not dominating teams like the Lady Lions have but they continue to win. Franklin has scored almost 1000 points in 18 games while the Bees have managed less than 600 in 16 games.

Franklin has allowed only a little less than 700 points while the Lady Bees have allowed almost 700 in less games. On paper it looks to be a Lady Lions type of evening but it’s basketball and anything can happen.

