Lions will cage the Tigers

It was not the way the game was expected to be for the Franklin Lions when they traveled to Mc-Gregor this past Friday for a crucial district game. The Bulldogs behind a strong defense forced the Lions into numerous turnovers that led to easy baskets in transition as they spoiled the Lions visit with a 62-48 victory.

A Lions team that has scored over 100 points in a game struggled to find its offensive rhythm in the game as the McGregor pressure defense made life miserable for the Franklin squad. Couple the turnovers with a lack of consistent scoring, plus a ton of missed opportunities, and you have the recipe for a loss.

The Lions may have been looking ahead to their Tuesday showdown with district favorite Little River Academy at home and kind of overlooked the Bulldogs who despite their 6-12 record entering the game are a pretty good team. They will cause problems for most teams especially at home.

